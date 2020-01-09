Scammers Target Elderly Tuscola County Couple
source: Michigan State Police
Authorities are investigating the scamming of an elderly Tuscola County couple out of more than $64,000.
State Police from the Caro Post say the scammers posed as representatives of a computer repair company offering to help fix the couple’s slow running computer. The victims allowed remote access into their home computer which ultimately enabled the scammers to withdraw money from their bank account. Officials add the scammers told victims the money could be refunded if they sent in over $400 in gift cards.
Experts warn NEVER allow remote access to your computer unless you initiate the call and know the company is legitimate. Callers who also request gift cards is also considered another warning sign of a scam.