Scammers May Target Student Loan Forgiveness Program, Michigan AG Warns

By jonathan.dent
October 18, 2022 5:00AM EDT
Michigan’s Attorney General reminds residents to be on the lookout for scammers now that the U.S. Department of Education has made student loan debt relief available.

Nessel recommends being proactive against scammers who are eager to take advantage of borrowers. She strongly suggests checking out anyone who purports to represent a government agency by visiting the Federal Student Aid Website or the loan servicer. She also reminds people not to give personal information over the phone, through a text message or over the phone.

It’s important to remember that the federal government will not email or text you to take advantage of the loan forgiveness program.

