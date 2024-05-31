Scam Involving Fake Genesee County Sheriff’s Facebook Page

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is warning residents to beware of a scam on Facebook.

In a post uploaded Wednesday, the sheriff warns a fake Facebook account with his name is making freind requests of users. As the sheriff uses the Public Figure and Business profiles on social media, users will not receive a legitimate friend request from him. Swanson urges Facebook users to report such pages as fraudulent and reminds people to never send money or give out personal information over social media or text.