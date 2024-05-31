WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Scam Involving Fake Genesee County Sheriff’s Facebook Page

By News Desk
May 31, 2024 12:30AM EDT
Share
Scam Involving Fake Genesee County Sheriff’s Facebook Page
(Getty Images)

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is warning residents to beware of a scam on Facebook.

In a post uploaded Wednesday, the sheriff warns a fake Facebook account with his name is making freind requests of users. As the sheriff uses the Public Figure and Business profiles on social media, users will not receive a legitimate friend request from him. Swanson urges Facebook users to report such pages as fraudulent and reminds people to never send money or give out personal information over social media or text.

Popular Stories

1

I-75 Shooting Victim Identified, Police Continue Searching for Suspects
2

Off the Ice: A Look Around the 2024 Memorial Cup in Saginaw
3

Auburn Chamber of Commerce Issues Open Letter Addressing Cornfest Land Dispute
4

Gratiot County Woman Charged for Killing Two, Injuring 14 In Hit and Run Crash
5

Statue and Mural unveiled in Downtown Saginaw