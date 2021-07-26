Scam Callers in Bay City Impersonate Police

The Bay City Department of Public Safety is warning residents to be aware of a scam of people impersonating police officers.
The department says a person or persons pretending to be a Bay City police officer is calling residents and telling them they have a warrant out for their arrest or one may be issued. The caller then tells the resident they can resolve the matter over the phone by collecting money from them.
Caller ID indicates the call comes from the Bay City Department of Public Safety.
Police are reminding people that at no time will they ask for money over the phone for any reason. Residents are advised not to give out personal or identifying information out over the phone and to call 9-1-1 if you receive any of these scam calls.