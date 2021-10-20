SC Johnson Listed as Great Place to Work

A global comapny with a Bay City location has been named one of the top 25 best places to work in the world.
In Fortune magazine’s 25 World’s Best Workplaces, SC Johnson ranked seventh for 2021. It’s the seventh year in a row the company has been named to the list. The 25 global leaders were selected from organizations that participated in Great Place to Work’s employee survey process, representing the voices of 19.8 million employees worldwide. The 25 World’s Best Workplaces stood out for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships, and workplaces that are fair and equal for all.
Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in the world that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.