Santa Claus Will Join Miss Michigan Kicking Off Bay City’s Christmas Celebration
Miss Michigan Mallory Rivard (photo courtesy of the Miss Michigan Pageant and wsmh.com)
Santa Claus will receive a royal welcome Friday, November 29 in Bay City’s Wenonah Park.
The jolly old Saint Nick will be greeted at 7:00 p.m. by Miss Michigan 2019 Mallory Rivard for the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting.
The 24-year-old Rivard will be in the competition for the 2020 Miss America during the annual pageant on December 19 in Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena.
The current Miss America 2019, Nia Franklin, will crown her successor at the end of the pageant, televised nationally on December 19th on NBC.
A Bay City native, Rivard is a first grade teacher at MacGregor Elementary School on the city’s South End. Rivard, a Saginaw Valley State University graduate, is currently working towards a Master’s Degree in early childhood education.
Her Social Impact Initiative, “Read to Succeed”, seeks to empower parents to read to their children to help combat the literacy crisis. Rivard is also working with the READ Association of Saginaw County.