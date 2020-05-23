Sanitary Sewer Service Has Been Restored In Midland
May 22, 2020 – As of this evening, the City of Midland has restored sanitary sewer service to
all sanitary sewer pump stations that service residents in the City of Midland. The single
remaining down pump station, Towsley, services the Redcoats softball complex and
does not service any residences. Emerson pump station continues to function with the
assistance of temporary pumps at this time, so residents in this area may have sluggish
sanitary sewer service until the pump station is fully restored. The City anticipates that
the Emerson pump station will be fully restored within the next week.
Water use may resume in all areas of the City. Any residents who continue to
experience issues with their sanitary sewer service should contact the Wastewater
Treatment Plant at 989-83