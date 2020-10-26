Sanilac County Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash
Police in Sanilac County are investigating a fatal Sunday, October 25 crash.
The incident occurred around 5:40 a.m. on Ruth Rd. Police say a 40-year-old Lynn woman was heading south near M-46 in Washington Township when she failed to stop at a stop sign. Her vehicle continued south until she ended up in a ditch on the south side of M-46. She died from her injuries.
Police say they don’t believe the woman was wearing a seat belt, though airbags did deploy. Her name hasn’t been released at this time.