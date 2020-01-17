Sanilac County Woman and Child Missing
(photo courtesy the Michigan State Police)
Police in Sanilac County are looking for a missing woman and her daughter.
31-year-old Tara Sheldon and three-year-old Alydiauna Sophia Munn disappeared Sunday, January 12. Sheldon was on the phone with her grandfather and told him her car had been broken into, saying she would call him back. The call was made from an unknown location. The woman and girl have not been seen or heard from since that time.
Alydiauna is three feet tall and 38 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Sheldon drives a dark blue 2006 Chrysler Pacifica with license plate E-C-N-6-1-0-1.
Please 911 or the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department at (810) 648-2000 if you have any information.