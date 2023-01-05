Sanilac County Semi Crash Spills Thousands of Gallons of Milk

No tears were needed after no one was hurt in a milk truck crash in Sanilac County Wednesday.

Police say a semi heading south on North Ruth Road near Mills Road in Marion Township around 2:35 A.M. was hauling a load of milk when a north bound SUV crossed into the semi’s lane. The semi driver was able to swerve to avoid the crash, but the truck overturned in the ditch. The SUV fled the scene.

About 12,000 gallons of milk spilled onto the nearby field. The milk was valued at around $25,000 dollars.

Police investigating the crash are asking anyone with information to contact the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department.