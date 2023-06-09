WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Sanilac County Crash Claims Life of Sports Reporter

By News Desk
June 9, 2023 4:00AM EDT
(source: The Sports Report)

An online sports reporter from Sanilac County died Tuesday following a Monday morning car crash.

Police say 24-year-old Callie Newberry of Peck was driving a 2012 Chevy Equinox North on Todd Road in Buel Township around 9:35 A.M. when she ran a stop sign at Peck Road, crashing into a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 23-year-old Croswell woman. Newberry was critically injured and died at a local hospital the day following the crash. The Croswell woman was also injured and is listed in serious but stable condition. Both women had young children with them, all of whom suffered only minor injuries.

Newberry founded The Sports Report, on online publication highlighting Thumb area athletics.

