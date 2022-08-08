Sanford Receives $1.6 Million Grant for Park Restoration

FILE - Debris rests at the spillway of the Sanford Dam in downtown Sanford, Mich., Thursday, July 30, 2020. The failure of two Michigan dams that forced evacuation of 10,000 people and destroyed 150 homes was “foreseeable and preventable,” resulting from errors and miscalculations over nearly a century, an expert panel said Wednesday, May 4, 2022 (AP Photo/Jeff McMillan, File)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced a $1.6 million grant for the Village of Sanford and the restoration of its 24-acre public park, damaged during severe flooding in May, 2020. The grant is part of expanded federal cost-sharing for disasters that occurred in 2020.

“This funding will help Sanford restore its outstanding park and reimburse the village for many of the expenses it has already incurred. In Congress, I was a strong advocate for increasing federal cost-sharing for disasters because the funding will help our communities save millions of dollars,” said Congressman John Moolenaar.

Restoring the park will include removing and replacing the concession stand, baseball fields, basketball court, batting cages, pavilions, playground equipment and more.