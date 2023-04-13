WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Sanford Man Sentenced on Stalking Charges

By jonathan.dent
April 13, 2023 2:00AM EDT
(Getty Images)

A man from Sanford will spend some time behind bars on stalking and home invasion charges.

24-year-old Tristan Templeman was sentenced last week to 10 months of jailtime and 3 years probation after stalking his ex-girlfriend and breaking into her home last June. Templeman pleaded guilty to felony home-invasion and misdemeanor stalking in January. A 1st-degree home invasion charge and an assault and battery charge were dismissed.

Templeman will receive credit for just over 8 months already served.

 

