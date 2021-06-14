Sanford Lake Association Fireworks Return for 2021

Fireworks are coming back to Sanford this 4th of July. The Sanford Lake Association in conjunction with the Sanford Village and Midland County Parks Division are putting on the annual fireworks program at the Midland County Park at the south end of Sanford lake.
Without a lake for viewing the display in front of the Community of Christ Campground, the launch location has been moved to the Sanford Lake Park.
“While a lot in our lives still remains changed, we will have the Sanford Lake Association July 4th fireworks to rely on this year for a little bit of normalcy,” said Elaine Arnold, Sanford Lake Association, Communication Director.
Access to the park is free for 2021. Entertainment at Sanford Lake Park will start on July 4 at 7:00 p.m., including the Mid-Michigan Drum Circle, guitarist Nicole King of Essexville and vocalist Aria Segura of Midland. The splash park will also be open.
Prime viewing will be offered at the Sanford Lake Park, where beer will be allowed but no hard liquor, as well as at Sanford Village Park south of the dam, where no alcohol is allowed. The fireworks will be set off from the boat launch area at dark. In case of rain, the display will be held on July 5.
The annual fireworks display cost of over $10,000 is mainly funded by local property owners, but this year has been offset by local foundation and corporate donations including the Kepler Foundation, Spicer Group and Fisher Construction.