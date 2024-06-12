Sandy Hook school shooting survivors graduating from high school

▶ Watch Video: Sandy Hook survivors remember their classmates as they’re set to graduate

NEWTOWN, Conn. – Many of the survivors of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are graduating Wednesday.

As they get ready to go off to college, they are honoring their fallen classmates who should be there with them.

Twenty first graders and six educators were killed that day.

Twelve years later, 60 members of that first grade class are graduating from Newtown High School.

The victims are being honored at Wednesday’s graduation ceremony, but the details haven’t been revealed.

“Sending love and light to all of the graduates,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont wrote on X.

Survivors reflect as they graduate

Emma Ehrens was in Classroom 10 at Sandy Hook Elementary when the shooting happened.

“The shooter actually came into my classroom. So I had to, like, watch all my friends and teachers get killed, and I had to run for my life at six years old,” Ehrens said.

She escaped when the gunman paused to reload.

“Just growing up with having the fear, and the what ifs of what could have happened if I stayed? Because I was, like, I was going to be next,” Ehrens said.

Graduation day comes with mixed emotions, like other milestones.

“I mean, you wait for this day for your whole life, since you’re in kindergarten. You just can’t wait to graduate. And it felt so far away for such a long time. But like now it’s here and you’re ready, but I think we can’t forget about that there is a whole chunk of our class missing,” survivor Lilly Wasinak said.

“So even going to prom, you think, well, what if they were my prom date? Or, you know, what if they were my significant other? What if they were able to walk the stage with me,” survivor Ella Seaver said.

Shooting motivates their advocacy

The graduating seniors say their fallen classmates have motivated their anti-gun advocacy. Just last week, some of them met with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House.

They say that even as they are beginning their next chapter, they won’t stop fighting for change.

“I knew I wanted to do something more since I was younger, when the tragedy first happened. I wanted to turn such a terrible thing into something more, and that these children and educators didn’t die for nothing,” Wasilnak said.

Since the Sandy Hook shooting, there have been more than 4,200 mass shootings in the United States, including several dozen at schools.