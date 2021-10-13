San Antonio art exhibit puts spotlight on Latino food

▶ Watch Video: Art exhibit showcases Latino culture and food

Comfort food comes in all shapes and sizes. For Latino families, nothing is more nostalgic or satisfying than a concha — a type of sweet bread that is often served at breakfast.

After studying all the nooks and crannies, Eva Marengo Sanchez painted conchas for a new exhibit at the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio.

“I think that food is just so close to our identity,” Sanchez told CBS News. “I feel so happy when I’m eating. Physically and in my brain is just happy.”

“I think that it says something about who we are, who we believe that we are in our cultural identity,” she added.

Like the legendary pop artist Andy Warhol and his soup cans, curator Eddie Hayes said the exhibit shows the talent of Hispanic artists through something we can all relate to: food.

“As a Latino, to see a concha elevated in a space like this is really incredible,” Hayes said. “We deserve to be here… We’re part of the future of this country’s fabric.”

For Sanchez, this is about painting a permanent seat at the table for Latinos — with art that looks good enough to eat. “I want to be working at the very top of my ability because I am representing people that identify with my work,” she said.