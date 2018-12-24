Samaritas Lifts Up Saginaw

Samaritas, one of Michigan’s largest faith-based non-profit organizations, is kicking off a year long initiative in Saginaw.

Lift Up Saginaw: One Child, One Family, One Neighborhood aims to create a strong, united community by providing key services to residents, including foster care, behavioral programs, adoption, family preservation and more. At the center of the program is the Samaritas Community Center, formerly called Neighborhood House at 3145 Russell St. The center provides after school and summer educational programming for youth, teens and families and who are encouraged to a free hot evening meal daily. In 2017, the organization served more than 16,862 hot evening meals to community members.

In addition to the community center, Samaritas also operates the Senior Living of Saginaw at 3200 State St. The facility has undergone renovations for the past three years and will have a grand unveiling March 28, 2019.

Samaritas Chief Advancement Officer Kelli Dobner says the facility has long and short term rehab and everything in between with state of the art technology and amenities which she calls “new to the community.”

The organization will also offer a charter school in Saginaw, which is expected to open in the fall of 2020. New Hope Public Academy, administered by Ferris State University, with initially be a K-3 school but will eventually expand to pre-K-8.

Dobner says the school will take a holistic approach to education.

“We’re going to be combining wrap-around human services, that Samaritas knows how to deliver well, and then combine that with innovative, academic approaches as well. The whole idea is we want to improve student success.”

Samaritas has worked in the Saginaw community for 75 years and currently employs more than 150 people. With so many programs and projects in the works, the organization is sure to continue working in the community for years to come.