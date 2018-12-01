Sam Merrill Memorial Pavilion Groundbreaking

Katy Merrill joined her son, James, in lifting the first shovel from the land that will soon be home to the memorial pavilion being named after late Husband and Father, Sam Merrill.

Sam, a TV news anchor and journalist for WNEM TV5, was very active in the Great Lakes Bay Region and supporters deemed it appropriate that he be remembered with this project. The project at the North Saginaw Township Little League Complex has a goal to be completed in time for the 2019 Little League season. Daryl Gotham, President of the baseball league, said The facility will have concessions, seating closer to the baseball diamonds and further from the busy Center rd., and a plaque inscribed with memories of Sam.

Gary Apsey, a member of the group fundraising for the memorial, said many different local groups, corporations, and individuals contributed nearly $200,000 near-completely covering the cost of the entire project. In addition to finances, much of the needed material and labor for the pavilion will also be donated by various groups.

Merrill, an avid Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates fan, had a strong love for baseball but suddenly passed away in 2016; the same year his son James was supposed to begin his first season of little league.