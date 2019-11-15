Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Starts
Bronner's presents $10,000 check to Salvation Army to start 2019 Red Kettle campaign. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Salvation Army officials gathered at Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth Thursday, November 14 to kick off this year’s Red Kettle campaign which runs through Christmas Eve.
Bronner’s presented a check for $10,000 to get things started. Organizers say this year’s goal is $1.7 million, not only for Christmas presents, but also to help some 72,000 people meet necessities year round like food, clothing and shelter.
The campaign covers Bay, Saginaw, Midland, Shiawassee and Genesee Counties.