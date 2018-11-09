Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Starting

vector illustration of christmas lights on tree, out of focus with copy space

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is underway.

Fundraising actually began Thursday night with Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland President and CEO Wayne Bronner presenting a check for $10,000 to Salvation Army officials during a ceremony in Frankenmuth.

This year’s goal is $1,800,000. Last year’s campaign served about 720,000 individuals with basic needs like food, clothing and shelter.

For those who don’t carry cash and want to donate, text the word REJOICE to 4-1-4-4-4 and pledge whatever amount you wish.

You’ll find the Red Kettles at familiar locations like Kroger, Seven-11, Tim Horton’s and Cabela’s.