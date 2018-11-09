Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Starting

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is underway.
Fundraising actually began Thursday night with Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland President and CEO Wayne Bronner presenting a check for $10,000 to Salvation Army officials during a ceremony in Frankenmuth.
This year’s goal is $1,800,000. Last year’s campaign served about 720,000 individuals with basic needs like food, clothing and shelter.
For those who don’t carry cash and want to donate, text the word REJOICE to 4-1-4-4-4 and pledge whatever amount you wish.
You’ll find the Red Kettles at familiar locations like Kroger, Seven-11, Tim Horton’s and Cabela’s.