Salvation Army Finds Gold In Red Kettle Again This Year
Salvation Army officials in Bay City received a boost to their annual Red Kettle Drive when they found two solid gold Krugerrands in one of their Red Kettles. An anonymous donor dropped the two gold coins into the red kettle outside the Kroger on Euclid Avenue in Bay City. They were wrapped inside a dollar bill to conceal them.
Krugerrands are made from an ounce of pure gold in South Africa. Similar coins donated to the Salvation Army have been worth more than $1,000 apiece in past years.
The red kettles and bell-ringers will be out until Christmas Eve to collect money to pay for a variety of Salvation Army programs throughout the year.