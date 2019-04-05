Saint Charles Police Department Victimized in Phone Scam

Saint Charles Police have notified their phone carrier and federal authorities about fraudulent phone calls by people
claiming to be from the department and asking for money.

The  scammers have made calls to people in multiple states  claiming they have warrants and that to avoid arrest the call recipient must empty bank accounts by sending gift cards or money. The scammers may already have personal information about their targets to sound convincing.

But Saint Charles Police say they don’t ask for payments or personal information over the phone.  You’re urged to hang up and contact your local police to make a report if you receive such a call.

Authorities suspect this type of operation is based outside the U-S and virtually impossible to track down.

