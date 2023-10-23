Saginaw’s VA Medical Center Offering Lung Cancer Screening

November is lung cancer awareness month and the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw is offering a screening of the lungs on November 7 and 9.

According to the American Lung Association, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths among men and women over the age of 50, exceeding colon, breast and prostate cancers combined. Most cases occur with no symptoms. If detected early, more than 80 percent of lung cancer deaths can be prevented.

Screening will take place in the VA main lobby at 1500 Weiss St. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for veterans. Individuals eligible must be between the ages of 50 and 80, currently smoke or have quit within the last 15 years and have, at minimum, a 20 pack year smoking history.

To make an appointment, visit myhealth.va.gov.