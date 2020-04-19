      Weather Alert

Saginaw’s Temple Theatre Wants to Hear Your Story

Ann Williams
Apr 19, 2020 @ 12:27pm
source: Temple Theatre
Since Saginaw’s Temple Theatre can’t open its doors during the coronavirus pandemic, they’re asking for personal stories about your visits over the years. To share your favorite ‘Theatre Story,” The Temple asks that you send a picture from the event or a selfie you took. They want to hear about your first date, the outrageous, the fun, the time your party animal cousin got you in trouble on the way home. Did you see a ghost? Let the know all about it.
You can submit your story, and they’ll arrange to record it over the phone, and share it with the community. To contribute and listen to previous episodes use the link below.
Temple Theatre “then” (WSGW file photo)
Temple Theatre “now” (WSGW file photo)
Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
WSGW Community Events
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Sports News