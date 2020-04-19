Saginaw’s Temple Theatre Wants to Hear Your Story
source: Temple Theatre
Since Saginaw’s Temple Theatre can’t open its doors during the coronavirus pandemic, they’re asking for personal stories about your visits over the years. To share your favorite ‘Theatre Story,” The Temple asks that you send a picture from the event or a selfie you took. They want to hear about your first date, the outrageous, the fun, the time your party animal cousin got you in trouble on the way home. Did you see a ghost? Let the know all about it.
You can submit your story, and they’ll arrange to record it over the phone, and share it with the community. To contribute and listen to previous episodes use the link below.