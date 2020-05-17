Saginaw’s Splash Park to Remain Closed Indefinitely Due to COVID-19
WSGW file photo
The city of Saginaw announced Friday that due to safety and health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s Splash Park, located in the Frank N. Andersen Celebration Park, will remain closed until further notice.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a very challenging time for everyone, and the near future looks uncertain as we continue to work through the phases of the state’s MI Safe Start Plan,” said Phil Karwat, Public Services Director. “It takes weeks of preparation to get the Splash Park open, with safety and cleanliness being the city’s highest priorities.”
Jay Gustin, Acting Facilities Administrator, commented on the announcement, “This was not an easy decision to make and much thought and discussion was involved. We understand that many families look forward to this free outdoor activity every summer, but the health and safety of our guests and staff remains our top priority. We must proceed with caution.”
City Manager Tim Morales commented on the uncertainty of the situation, “Only time will tell if we will be able to open for the summer of 2020. There are so many variables at this point, from the state guidelines, ‘essential’ activities, the efficiency of opening for only a month or two, and part time staffing for the city. I think the only reasonable choice is to keep the Splash Park closed indefinitely until we have more information from county health officials as well as state and federal leaders.”