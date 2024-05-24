Saginaw’s Splash Park is Kicking Off the 2024 Summer Season

Starting Saturday, the Splash Park located in the Frank N. Andersen Celebration Park, 1830 Fordney Street in Saginaw will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the summer season. Residents can enjoy a free recreational experience in a safe accessible environment for people of all ages. Some amenities at the Celebration Park include a 15,000 feet skateboard and inline skate park, a European-style playscape area, a rock-climbing wall, and a pavilion for picnics. Public restrooms and changing areas are closed due to limited staffing, however, portable toilets will be available for public use.

For more information on Parks and Recreational activities visit saginaw-mi.com