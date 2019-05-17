Saginaw’s Positive Results Downtown Holds Annual Fundraiser

Shoppers check out items to bid on during the silent auction that was part of the Positive Results Downtown annual fundraiser.

Saginaw based Positive Results Downtown hosted about 150 people for their annual fundraiser held Thursday at the SVRC Marketplace on South Washington. The money raised supports Positive Results initiatives ranging from the Friday Night Live concerts to Outhouse races.

Organization board member Linda McGee says visitors could bid on nearly 100 silent auction items ranging from flower and garden arrangements to purses and vases. McGee added the Marketplace has had a huge impact, attracting people who are checking out the various restaurants and shops plus the Farmers Market.