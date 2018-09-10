Saginaw’s Newest City Council Member Assumes Her Duties

Jamie Forbes is sworn in as Saginaw's newest City Council member by City Clerk Janet Santos. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw’s City Council is back to full strength with a new member. After interviewing six candidates Monday afternoon, the council elected Jamie Forbes to replace Demond Tibbs, who resigned last month.

Forbes says her experience as the executive director of The Ezekiel Project, will help in her new role representing all city residents. She admits facing a steep learning curve, but she’s a good listener and looks forward to the challenge.

Forbes said the city must continue its economic development efforts. But those efforts must benefit all Saginaw residents.

A graduate of Belmont University, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, Forbes is also involved with the Great Mural Project, bringing art to Saginaw’s neighborhoods.

A Reese native, the 35-year-old Forbes will fill the remainder of Tibbs’ term, until November, 2020. She was chosen Monday night after being interviewed along with five other candidates including Christopher Jacob; Joe Loperena; TayVell Richmond; O’Bell Winn and Autumn Scherzer.