Saginaw’s July 4th Fireworks Canceled This Year
source: Alpha Media Image Library
The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another summertime tradition in Saginaw. The annual July 4th fireworks display on Ojibway Island has been canceled for 2020.
Saginaw Area Fireworks President Thomas Roy made the announcement Friday, saying the board was concerned about how social distancing could work with the traditional large crowds. Roy said they considered shooting off the fireworks from the Zilwaukee Bridge, but time constraints were an issue. He said they also tried finding other places where people could watch the display from their cars, but nothing worked out. Roy said the committee’s main concern was safety of the audience during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roy said there’s no truth to rumors that event organizers wanted to permanently move the display out of the city of Saginaw. He said the fireworks will be back on Ojibway Island on July 4th, 2021.