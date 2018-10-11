Saginaw’s Hoyt Park Warming House Receives Historic Designation

In 1938, a local architect named Donald Kimball designed and built the Hoyt Park Shelter and Field House. Now, in 2018, the warming house has been granted a place on the State of Michigan Historic Building Registry.

Known locally as the warming house, the building had fallen into disrepair in more recent times. Through generous grants of nine major donors, the building has been revamped in three parts of a five phase project.

A ceremony was held Thursday, October 11 to commemorate the designation. The Friends of Hoyt Park Committee worked diligently over the past six months to achieve the designation. Saginaw Valley Historic Preservation Society president Thomas Mudd says receiving the designation was no small task.

“They don’t want it to be an easy process. They really want you to jump through a lot of hoops. To see how sincere you are in actually nominating it, but they also want to make positively sure that that nomination process is thorough.”

Mudd has also started an endowment fund in his name and the Friends of Hoyt Park, called the Thomas B. Mudd Friends of Hoyt Park Endowment, through the Saginaw Community Foundation. He says the fund is to keep the park going, even after he is gone. Donations can be made to the fund by visit the foundation’s website.