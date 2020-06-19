Saginaw’s Friday Night Live Concert Series Cancelled
source: gogreatlakesbay.com
For the first time in 22 years, Saginaw’s Friday Night Live concert series won’t be happening this summer. The board of Positive Results Downtown Saginaw (PRIDE) announced the decision had been made after much deliberation and discussion with City of Saginaw and Saginaw County Health Department representatives, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
PRIDE board president Brian Keenan-Lechel said “PRIDE In Saginaw welcomes thousands of folks to our Friday Night Live summer concert series, and the health and well-being of our volunteers and audience is always our most important mission. We held on to hope that we would be able to hold Friday Night Live this summer, but with the restrictions on the number of people allowed to gather and the necessary health and safety precautions needed to hold the event, we knew this difficult decision had to be made. We will miss seeing everyone in Morley Plaza this summer, but plans are already underway for Friday Night Live to return in 2021 with a great line-up of concerts. We thank our many loyal fans and volunteers of Friday Night Live and look forward to seeing everyone again next summer.”
Friday Night Live is a live summer concert series that began in 1998. The 2020 concert series would have been the 22nd consecutive season. PRIDE sponsors many other events throughout the year, including Harvest Days at the Farmer’s Market in September, Holidays in the Heart of the City and the Christmas Parade in November, Outhouse Races in February and the Memorial Day Parade in May.