Saginaw’s Cinco de Mayo Celebration Returns Saturday

After being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years, Saginaw’s Cinco de Mayo parade and festival is back on Saturday, May 7. The event will honor those who lost their lives to the virus with the theme, ““The Return of the Cinco de Mayo — In Memory/En Memoria.”
According to the event’s Facebook page, a Community Ofrenda, a type of memorial altar, will be erected at the Jolt Credit Union Event Park during the festival, in memory of those who died during the pandemic. Attendees are encouraged to bring pictures of loved ones (no larger than 8 x 10) to be placed there.
More than 100 entrants are expected in the parade, which begins at 10:30 a.m. The parade route starts at Hoyt Park on S. Washington and continues north to E. Genesee.
The festival will run from noon to 6:00 p.m. at Jolt Credit Union Event Park, across from the Dow Event Center. It will feature music, food vendors, activities for children and much more. This marks the event’s 43rd year in Saginaw.
Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Battle at Puebla in Mexico on May 5, 1852, where a small army of Mexicans led by Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza defeated much larger French invading forces sent by Napoleon III. The Saginaw celebration also highlights the positive contributions of local Hispanics in the Great Lakes Bay Region.