Saginaw’s Cinco de Mayo Celebration Cancelled for Second Year in a Row
La Unión Cívica Mexicana has announced their decision to cancel Saginaw’s annual Cinco de Mayo parade and festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said they feel it’s in the community’s best interest to avoid a potential super-spreader event with a recent surge in cases.
The organization pointed out that nationwide, Hispanics/Latinos have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, comprising 29.5% of COVID-19 cases in the United States.
“We would love to celebrate and have a festival outside,” said Larry J. Rodarte, the Cívica’s operational manager, “but Michigan has had the country’s most alarming outbreak, and we all have to do our part to help us get through this pandemic and see it end.”