Saginaw’s Christmas Parade Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Surge
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Saginaw’s Positive Results Downtown organization, also known as PRIDE , has cancelled the 43rd annual Christmas Parade that was scheduled for November 21. They made the decision in light of the current rise in cases of Covid-19. The organization said the safety of the community and participants, were upper most in their minds.
Positive Results Downtown officials said application fees that have already been sent in will be returned before the end of the month. The organization said it looks forward to bringing back the Christmas Parade in 2021. PRIDE had already cancelled the annual “Holidays in the Heart of the City” for this year.