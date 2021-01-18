Saginaw YMCA Opens Virtual Learning Space for Children
(WSGW file photo)
With the announcement by Michigan officials that all Michigan schools will be required to offer optional virtual or face to face learning this March, the Y, will now offer programming during school hours to provide children a space where they can attend virtual classes while supervised by Y staff.
“The Saginaw YMCA has served the Saginaw community for more than 150 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none as impactful as COVID-19, however.” said YMCA President and CEO Steve Meyer. “As an organization dedicated to Youth Development, we know how important it is that our children have a safe and enriching environment for learning. With some parents choosing to continue their child’s education virtually this semester, we are reorganizing our facility to provide that environment to children, while also providing essential care for children whose parents need to return to work.”
The Y is working with partners to provide upgraded internet access for children attending the program. In addition to remote school classes, the Y will also provide arts and STEM activities, physical activity, Safety Around Water, and outdoor education. The Virtual Learning Center is now enrolling students in grades K-8.
In order to help keep children and staff healthy and safe throughout the school year, the Saginaw YMCA, following state and local requirements, has adapted several changes to its day-to-day operations, including:
- Daily health screenings for children and staff
- Reduced capacity in group activities
- Small classroom pods to reduce exposure risk
- Meal & Snack time served in “pods”
- Air purifying systems in place in each classroom space
- Electrostatic cleaning of all spaces and equipment
“Throughout this crisis, we have looked for ways the Y can best serve everyone in our community. As we look to the upcoming semester, we are pleased support schools to reduce the learning gap, and to provide an equitable, safe learning environment for Saginaw’s children to grow and thrive.
For more information and to sign up for the Y’s virtual learning program, visit saginawymca.org or call 989-753-7721.