Saginaw YMCA Celebrates 150th Anniversary

Students gather at the Saginaw YMCA, awaiting their volunteer assignments (photo by Michael Percha)

The YMCA of Saginaw held a big celebration at Saginaw Township’s Horizons Conference Center to mark the organization’s 150th year.

Significant volunteers and 50 year life members were recognized. The Max Fisher Spirit of the “Y” Award went to Culli  Damuth  of Saginaw Township for her volunteer ethic and contributions to the community over nearly 40 years.

A new Spirit of Collaboration Award went to the “Y'”s Kids Campus Partner the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Great Lakes Bay Region. Both groups combined their assets and programs to serve many of the same at risk youth, teens and families. Targeted “Y” youth programs focus on nutrition, literacy and providing positive role models.

