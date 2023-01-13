Saginaw Woman to Face Trial on Embezzlement Charges

A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling from a vulnerable adult was bound over to circuit court Wednesday.

59-year-old Valda Cork faces 20 years in prison on two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000, and another 5 years on two counts of failure to file or filing a false tax return.

In 2018, Cork was appointed as her mother’s guardian and conservator after her mother suffered multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself. An investigation by the Attorney General’s office alleges that over a 12-month period, Cork spent approximately $1.1 million of her mother’s money, including nearly $229,000 that Cork did not report to probate court, and another $665,000 she spent on the purchase of a condo in Pompano Beach, Florida without court authorization.

An arraignment in the Circuit Court in Saginaw has not yet been scheduled.