Saginaw Woman Shot, Killed in Warren
(Alpha Media file photo)
A 20-year-old Saginaw woman living in the Detroit area was killed Tuesday, November 19.
Police say India Mackey, a 2017 graduate of Saginaw High School, was shot by her boyfriend, 18-year-old Kevin Dixon of Warren. The shooting occurred outside Dixon’s home during an argument between the two. A cell phone video recorded by Mackey shows Dixon threatening her and loading a handgun. The video ends shortly before she was shot.
Dixon then drove Mackey to Eastpointe, where he was pulled over for erratic driving and arrested. It’s unclear where he was going. Mackey was pronounced dead at the scene around 6:00 p.m.
Dixon was arraigned on first-degree murder and felony firearms charges on Thursday, November 21. A preliminary hearing is pending.