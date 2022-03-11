      Weather Alert

Saginaw Woman Hospitalized Following Thomas Township Crash

News Desk
Mar 11, 2022 @ 1:19pm

A crash in Saginaw County’s Thomas Township Thursday, March 10 sent a Saginaw woman to the hospital.

The 55-year-old woman was heading east on M-46 in her SUV at 8:48 p.m. when she crashed into the side of a semi tractor trailer backing up to a business to make deliveries. The woman’s vehicle went under the trailer. She need to be extracted from the SUV, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

The woman was taken to Covenant Healthcare by ambulance. There’s no word on the condition of the semi driver, a 26-year-old Pennsylvania man. The crash remains under investigation.

