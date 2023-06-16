WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw Woman Gets More than Bargained for in Lottery Winnings

June 16, 2023 5:30AM EDT
(source: Michigan Lottery)

A Saginaw Woman got twice what she expected from a winning lottery ticket earlier this month.

Cheryl Marx thought she’d won a $50,000 prize in the June 5 Powerball drawing, but when she went to cash the ticket she discovered it was actually worth $100,000 thanks to a power play multiplier she had added. The ticket was purchased at the Tobacco and Liquor 1 at 7570 Gratiot Road in Saginaw.

Marx says she plans to use her winnings to help her family and complete home renovations.

