Saginaw Water, Sewer Rates Increasing

(WSGW file photo)

Residents in the city of Saginaw will see an increase in their water and sewer rates beginning in July.

The three year plan for rate increases will start with a bump of $5.01 a month this year, then jump another $5.25 in 2024 and another $5.61 per month starting in July of 2025. The city says the gradual increase in rates is necessary to help fund capital improvement projects and system enhancements for the aging infrastructure at both the water and sewer plants.

The hikes increase water rates by 8 percent and sewer rates by about 4 percent per year over the three year period. Mayor Brenda More says what residents can expect from the increase is safe, reliable drinking water, and a longer system lifespan, as well as the city’s efficient use of it’s funds.