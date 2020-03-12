Saginaw Valley State Suspending In Person Instruction
Saginaw Valley State University has announced the suspension of in-person instruction with classes moving online due to coronavirus.
University President Donald Bachand sent an e-mail late Wednesday afternoon notifying students in-person instruction will be suspended
starting March 16th through at least Friday April 17th. All instructors will contact students no later than March 18th to provide further information about course delivery. Additional guidance will also be provided soon about lab and performance based classes.
SVSU is also suspending all university sponsored international travel through at least June 30th. Personal international travel by staff, faculty and students is also strongly discouraged as is domestic air travel.