Saginaw Valley State Run Event Tied To Nine/11 Observance

Mothers, fathers and their children were among the more than 200 participants in a combined 5-K race and One Mile Fun Run at Saginaw Valley State University Tuesday tied to an observance of the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Race Committee member Ted Lind says the race series held at numerous locations nationally and around the world is named for deceased Marine First Lieutenant Travis Manion from Delaware. Manion died from a sniper’s bullet in Iraq in 2007 and his family started a foundation in his name.

Prior to his death, Manion gained inspiration from visiting the Rescue One fire unit in New York City which lost nearly all its members in the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center on that fateful day.