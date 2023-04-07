Saginaw VA Hosting Drug Take-Back Day

The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center will be hosting a drug takeback event on April 22.

From 10 a.m to 2 p.m., anyone can visit the lobby of the medical center located at 1500 Weiss Street in Saginaw to dispose of unwanted medications, including controlled substance prescriptions and expired over-the-counter medications. Personnel from the Department of Veterans Affairs will be on hand to help with the drop-off event.

Medical sharps like needles, as well as other medical waste and illegal substances will not be accepted.