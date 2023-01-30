Saginaw VA Exceeds Target for Helping Homeless Veterans

Source: Aleda E. Lutz Medical Center

Over 200 Veterans in the Saginaw area found permanent housing last year.

According to the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, they were given a target of helping goal of helping 173 veterans find housing in 2022. By the end of the year, the Saginaw Homeless Program and Support Services for Homeless Veterans had exceeded that goal by housing 238 vets.

The VAMC credits the achievement to the strong partnerships built with community organizations over the course of the year. Saginaw was number 6 in the nation for percentage of goal achieved.

According to recent data from the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, the U.S. has seen an 11 percent drop in veteran homelessness since early 2020.