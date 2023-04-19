Saginaw United High School Topping Out

Saginaw United High School held its “topping out” ceremony yesterday.

When builders “top out” their construction, they place the final beam on the top of the structure. The tradition took place just over one year after ground was first broken on the building site. An American flag and a tree were placed with the beam by the builders, and once they had finished, they cheered and raised their hands to the air while the crowd applauded.

Saginaw United is set to be completed and opened in 2024.