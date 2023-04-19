WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw United High School Topping Out

By Lilac Eash
April 19, 2023 4:27PM EDT
Share
Saginaw United High School Topping Out
Builders “Topped Out” Saginaw United

Saginaw United High School held its “topping out” ceremony yesterday.
When builders “top out” their construction, they place the final beam on the top of the structure. The tradition took place just over one year after ground was first broken on the building site. An American flag and a tree were placed with the beam by the builders, and once they had finished, they cheered and raised their hands to the air while the crowd applauded.

Saginaw United is set to be completed and opened in 2024.

Popular Stories

1

State Police Helicopter Aids in Chase and Arrest
2

Shooting in Colorado Claims Life of Bay City Soldier
3

SVSU President Reflects on First Three Months
4

FIRST Robotics Competition at SVSU
5

Crash on I-75 Claims Life of Saginaw Man