Saginaw Twp Walmart Closing Due to COVID

The Walmart in Saginaw Township at 5825 Brockway Rd has been closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
In a release put out by Walmart’s corporate office, the store has been chosen for temporary closure as part of an ongoing company-initiated program allowing third party specialists to sanitize stores and give employees more time to re-stock shelves.
The store will be reopening on Sunday, November 21st at 6am.
Upon reopening the store says it will continue conducting associate health assessments, and require all vaccinated employees to wear face coverings.
It is not known whether the closure is related to any employee illness or widespread customer illness linked to the store.
Officials from Walmart could not be reached for comment.