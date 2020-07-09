Saginaw Twp Shoplifter Causes Daycare Lockdown
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Around 2:30 Thursday afternoon, Saginaw Township Police notified businesses near the State st. and Wieneke rd. area that they were looking for a suspect on the run.
According to Township Police Chief Don Pussehl, the suspect had taken off on foot after shoplifting from Menards, and left towards the Growing Years Daycare.
The Daycare center was notified and placed into lockdown by staff who sent emails notifying parents of the matter, and again when the lockdown had been lifted.
Pussehl added that the matter was unrelated to an incident earlier in the day near McCarty rd., where township police were called to assist the Saginaw County department of corrections in surrounding the Saginaw soccer complex area after a suspect ran during a nearby parole home inquiry.