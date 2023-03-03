WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw Twp. Firefighters Extinguish Burning Semi Truck Friday Morning

By jonathan.dent
March 3, 2023 11:00AM EST
Firefighters Extinguish Burning Semi-Truck (Saginaw Township Fire Department)

Fire crews in Saginaw Township were at the scene of a fire on Tittabawassee Road early Friday morning.

According to the Saginaw Township Fire Department, the fire was reported around 4:10 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a semi-truck on fire in front of a loading dock.

The fire was quickly extinguished before it could spread to the building, and no injuries were reported. Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

