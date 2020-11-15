Saginaw Transit System Cuts Back In Wake of Coronavirus Spike
(WSGW file photo)
STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens stated, “It’s unnerving how the situation has deteriorated so
fast. Monday and Tuesday of this week saw about a quarter of the cases in Saginaw of the entire first six
months of this pandemic. This is a big red flag and we must respond appropriately and swiftly to save
lives.”
Effective Monday, November 16, STARS will make the following service changes:
– City Bus Routes are Suspended Until Further Notice
– Dial-a-Ride “LIFT” Services will be open to the General Public for Essential Trips Only
– The Pigeon Express job route and Rides to Wellness will run as normal
STARS is limiting services out of concern for employee and public health due to the recent Covid-19
spike in the Saginaw Area. Due to high demand and limited resources, STARS LIFT Services will screen
trips to limit abuse. Rides are currently free of charge.
What is an Essential Trip?
– Trips for Groceries (One Trip per Week per Household)
– Trips for Physical and Mental Health Needs (Appointments, Prescriptions)
– Trips for Essential Jobs
o Essential Jobs Include: Hospital/Medical, Grocery/Food (take-out), Essential Production
Essential Trips are NOT (examples):
– Retail Shopping, Entertainment, Bars, Visiting Friends or Family, Salons/Barbers, Laundromats
LIFT Dial-a-Ride Services are available Monday through Friday from 5am until 9pm. To schedule
essential trips, call 989-753-9526 Monday through Friday between 9AM and 3PM:
– General Public Riders must schedule 1 business day in advance
– Silver Card Riders (Senior Citizens) can schedule up to 2 business days in advance
– Gold Card Riders (Disabled) can schedule up to 2 weeks in advance
All riders 3 years and older must wear masks at all times and use provided hand sanitizer upon entry, or
be refused service. STARS continues to clean vehicles regularly and has adopted many safety protocols
to ensure safe travel.